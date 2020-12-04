New Delhi, December 4: A "Bharat Bandh" was called by protesting farmers on Tuesday, December 8, to demand a complete rollback of the new farm laws. The announcement was made by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), one of the leading agrarian bodies involved in the agitation. The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) confirmed that all major farmer unions are supporting the shutdown call. Farmers Protest: Petition Before Supreme Court Seeks Immediate Removal of Protesters From Delhi-NCR Borders.

"Yesterday, we told the Government (at the meeting) that the farm laws should be withdrawn. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on 8 December," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary HS Lakhowal was reported as saying at Singhu Border.

The call for shutdown comes a day after the government met the farmer leaders for seven hours at the Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. Following the meeting, the union leaders claimed that the Centre contended with the "drawbacks" in the laws and was willing to make amendments.

The meeting, however, remained inconclusive as the farmers sought a complete revocation of the law. During the round of talks, a number of union leaders asked the Centre to call a special Parliament session and abolish the laws.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who led the government delegation during the talks, said the Centre has "no ego" and is looking to address all the apprehensions raised by the farmers. He claimed that the laws could be amended to provide more legal securities to the farmers.

The three laws, passed by the Parliament in September-end, allow farmers to bypass the mandis and sell their produce directly to private players or any in market across the nation. The farmers have alleged a ploy, claiming that the laws would dismantle the APMCs, thereby diluting the MSP (minimum support prices) system of procurement.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 04, 2020 05:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).