New Delhi, February 11: A nationwide strike or Bharat Bandh has been called for February 12 by a joint forum of central trade unions along with several farmers’ organisations. The protest is expected to disrupt banking operations, public transport and government offices in multiple states.

The strike has been organised to oppose the four new labour codes and raise concerns over the proposed India US trade deal. Organisers claim that the reforms could weaken job security and adversely affect domestic farmers.

Banking Services May See Disruptions

Although February 12 is not an official bank holiday, services at public sector banks are likely to be affected. Major unions such as the All India Bank Employees Association and the Bank Employees Federation of India have confirmed participation in the strike.

State Bank of India has informed customers that digital banking and ATM services are expected to function normally. However, branch level services including cheque clearances, cash deposits and customer support may face delays. Private sector banks are likely to remain operational, though some localised disruptions cannot be ruled out. Bharat Bandh on February 12: Farmer Outfits, Trade Unions Call Nationwide Strike Against India-US Trade Deal; What We Know.

Transport and Schools: What to Expect

Public transport services in several states may be impacted due to road blockades and reduced operations of state run buses. Commuters in major cities are advised to leave early for airports and railway stations in anticipation of traffic congestion.

There is no nationwide directive to shut schools and colleges. However, educational institutions in states such as Kerala, Karnataka and Odisha may take precautionary measures depending on the intensity of protests and availability of transport services. Farmers Protests on February 12 Against India-US Trade Deal: Everything You Need To Know.

Markets and Essential Services

Local markets and commercial establishments in protest affected regions may remain closed. While trade unions have appealed to shopkeepers to join the strike, participation will depend on local associations and business bodies.

Essential services including hospitals, pharmacies, ambulance services, electricity and water supply are expected to function without interruption.

Why Trade Unions and Farmers Are Protesting

The joint forum of unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions is demanding a rollback of the four labour codes that replaced 29 existing laws. They argue that the new framework dilutes worker protections and weakens collective bargaining rights.

Farmers’ groups such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha have joined the protest, raising objections to the India US trade framework. They fear that increased imports of dairy and agricultural products from American companies could hurt domestic producers.

With multiple sectors expected to feel the impact, citizens are advised to plan their travel and banking transactions in advance to avoid inconvenience during the Bharat Bandh on February 12.

