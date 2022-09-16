Kollam, Sep 16: The morning leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi concluded at Neendakara on Friday, the coastal town in Kollam district, where he is scheduled to interact with people from various walks of life.

The foot march which started from Polayathodu covered a distance of almost 13 km. On the way, Gandhi interacted with local people and went to a school at Neendakara where he interacted with students and posed for photos with them.

Many senior citizens were seen breaking the security cordon to reach Gandhi and shake hands with him and attempted to get a picture with him.

A Kathakali artist performed a step in front of the senior Congress leader and Gandhi was seen keenly observing it. Senior Congress leaders V D Satheesan and K C Venugopal were seen helping Gandhi understand the traditional art form of Kerala.

"The beauty of Kerala is famous all over the world and the people here make Kerala even more beautiful. Met a lot of people during the visit this morning, thank you for their lots of love," Gandhi posted on Facebook.

Into its ninth day, the Congress party's 3,570 km and 150-day long footmarch started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

Gandhi will interact with cashew workers, cashew entrepreneurs, trade union and leaders of RSP and Forward Bloc, both allies of the Congress, in the afternoon. After the meeting and rest, the evening leg of the yatra will begin at 5 PM from Chavara bus stand and conclude at Karunagapally where the Bharat Jodo Yatra members will halt for the night.

Apart from Satheesan and Venugopal, senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan and RSP leader N K Premachandran among others were seen walking besides Gandhi. The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, would traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will enter Alappuzha on September 17 and pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

The footmarch will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.