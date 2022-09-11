Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has embarked on a the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir from September 8 has commenced his 19-day Kerala leg from Parassala bordering Tamil Nadu.

The Congress scion reached Parassala on Saturday night and started the journey in the morning. He was accorded a warm welcome with people thronging on both sides of the road to shower petals on him.

Watch video:

India walks together with one vision - To unite the country with love, equality & justice.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/gXiPQcnaWp — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) September 11, 2022

Party General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal, who is coordinating the Yatra, and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and party general secretary, Digvijaya Singh were walking along with Rahul Gandhi. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress Launches Website, Tagline for Pan-India March To Unite Country.

Gandhi will be reaching Thiruvananthapuram city on Monday and will address a public meeting there. The Congress leader is covering around 25 km on foot per day.

Kerala Pradesh Congress committee President K. Sudhakaran, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and senior Congress leader V.D. Satheeshan, coordinator for the Kerala leg of the Yatra, Kodikkunnil Suresh MP, Thiruvananthapuram District congress president Palode Ravi and senior leader Manacaud Suresh were also present with Rahul Gandhi as he beagn his Kerala leg padyatra.

