Jaipur, February 27: Rajasthan police, in a big disclosure in murder of Junaid and Nasir who were charred to death in Haryana, revealed that the bones found in the burnt Bolero in Haryana belonged to the deceased.

The report that came on Sunday proved that the blood stains found in Scorpio were those of Nasir and Junaid. Bharatpur Range IG Gaurav Srivastava on Sunday said that Junaid and Nasir were burnt to death in their own Bolero jeep in Bhiwani district in Haryana.

Suspense remained whether Junaid and Nasir were the ones who died in the incident or someone else. To ascertain this, a DNA test of bones was done and blood samples of Nasir Junaid's family members were taken. Bhiwani Murder Case: Haryana Police Forms SIT to Probe Allegations of Negligence Against CIA Ferozepur-Jhirka Team.

Bharatpur Range IG said that the blood samples of Junaid and Nasir's relatives were taken on February 20, and when matched with the charred skeletons in Bhiwani, the blood found on the seat of Scorpio recovered from Somnath Gaushala in Jind district also matched with duo. When the DNA test report of FSL was received by the Rajasthan Police, it was revealed that Junaid and Nasir were murdered in Bhiwani, Haryana.

