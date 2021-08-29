Bhopal, August 29: An IAS officer was allegedly duped of Rs 34,000 while trying to buy liquor online, city police said on Friday. One person has been arrested in this connection, a senior police officer said.

Lokesh Kumar Jangid (35), who is posted in Bhopal, came across a WhatsApp contact number while searching for a wine shop on the internet on July 11, according to his complaint.

Jangid contacted the number after which he received a call. The caller said he was employee of a liquor store, and Jangid would need to pay Rs 8,500 through UPI mode for the liquor he wanted to purchase. Online Fraud: Nagpur Man Orders Liquor Online, Loses Almost Rs 40,000 to Fraudster After Scanning QR Codes.

The IAS officer transferred the money but the caller said he received no payment. The caller then asked him for his UPI QR code for payment and withdrew Rs 17,000 from his bank account.

Even after this he maintained that he had not received money. At this point Jangid realized that this was a fraud, the complaint said. After he lodged complaint with the crime branch, the key accused was tracked down and arrested earlier this week, the police officer said. Police were looking for two more persons for whom the arrested man allegedly worked, the official said.