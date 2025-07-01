Bhopal, July 1: In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh, a 32-year-old man allegedly killed his live-in partner and hid her body in a borewell in Bhopal. The alleged incident occurred on June 27 at House No. 34, Kararia Farm, under the Bajaria police station jurisdiction. Police officials said that the accused, identified as Sachin Rajput (32), strangled his live-in partner to death under the influence of alcohol.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the murder took place in Bhopal's Gayatri Nagar area. The couple were said to be living in the rented apartment. The deceased woman was later identified as Ritika Sen (29). Cops said that Rajput reportedly killed Sen after a heated argument. Rashmi Agrawal Dubey, Additional DCP (Zone-1), confirmed the incident. Bhopal Shocker: Youth Drowns in Swimming Pool During Wedding Celebration at Farmhouse in Madhya Pradesh’s Harrakheda, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accused Arrested After Confiding in Friend About Murder

She said that the Rajput allegedly wrapped Sen's body in a bedsheet before fleeing the scene. Police officials suspect Rajput was intoxicated at the time of the murder. The incident came to light when Sachin confided in his friend about the murder after regaining sobriety. Post this, Rajput's friend alerted the police, who quickly sprang into action and arrested the accused.

Couple Were in Live-In Relationship for Past Three Years

After this, cops began investigating the matter. During the probe, cops found that the couple hailed from Sironj in Vidisha district and had been in a live-in relationship for the past three years. Shilpa Kaurav, in charge of the police station, said that the couple had been residing in the rented house for about 10 months. After arresting Sachin, cops recovered significant forensic evidence from the crime scene. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Man Held for Raping 7-Year-Old Neighbour in Damoh.

Although the motive behind the murder is under investigation, sources said that the couple had argued frequently. Meanwhile, cops are awaiting the final autopsy report to confirm the cause and time of death. The police are conducting a detailed investigation to uncover the full circumstances surrounding Sen's murder.

