New Delhi, January 14: Bhupinder Singh Mann on Thursday recused himself from the Supreme Court-formed committee over the controversial farm laws. Bhupinder Singh Mann was one of the four members of the committee formed by the top court on Tuesday. In a letter, Mann said that he would not compromise Punjab and farmers' interest. Bhupinder Singh Mann, Dr Pramod Joshi, Ashok Gulati, Anil Ghanwat on SC-Formed Committee on Farm Laws: Know Who Are They And What Have They Said on The 3 Farm Bills.

In a statement, national president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Mann) said, "While I am thankful to the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India for nominating me in the four-member committee to start a dialogue with Kisan Unions on the three laws brought in by the Central Government." Mann further wrote, "In view of prevailing sentiments & apprehensions amongst farm unions & public, I'm ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab & farmers' interests."

Tweet by ANI:

Bhupinder Mann, a member of the SC-formed committee over #FarmLaws, recuses himself from it. "In view of prevailing sentiments & apprehensions amongst farm unions & public, I'm ready to sacrifice any position so as not to compromise Punjab & farmers' interests," his letter reads — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2021

The top court on Tuesday suspended the three farm laws until further orders. The Supreme Court also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmer unions against the laws so that the matter could be resolved at the earliest. Supreme Court Stays Implementation of Three Farm Laws Till Further Orders Amid Farmers' Protest, Forms 4-Member Committee.

The top court also issued notice to farmers' unions to stop the tractor rally on January 26. The other three members of the committee are - Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwat.

The three farm laws enacted by the government in September last year triggered countrywide protests by farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana. Farmers fear that the new laws will dilute the minimum support price and will destroy APMCs.

