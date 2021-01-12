New Delhi, January 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the three farm laws until further orders. The top court also formed a committee comprising mostly agriculturists to hear the grievances of the farmer unions against the laws so that the matter could be resolved at the earliest. The top court also issued notice to farmers' unions to stop the tractor rally on January 26. Farmers' Talks With Centre: No Headway in 8th Round of Meeting Over Farm Laws; Next Round of Talks on January 15.

The committee comprises Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, International Policy Head Dr Pramod Kumar Joshi, Agriculture Economist Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanvat of Maharashtra's Dhanvat Shivkeri Sangathan. The laws were enacted by the Centre in September last year. Supreme Court Stays Implementation of Three Farm Laws Till Further Orders Amid Farmers' Protest, Forms 4-Member Committee.

Here Are Details About The Members of The Apex Court-Appointed Committee:

Bhupinder Singh Mann: He is the President of Bharatiya Kisan Union. Mann was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1990 in recognition to his contribution to the farmers' struggle. The Bharatiya Kisan Union is leading the protest against the laws.

Ashok Gulati: He is an agricultural economist and a former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices. Currently, he is Infosys chair professor for Agriculture at Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). In an article published by The Indian Express, Gulati backed the farm laws. He said that these laws provide greater choice and freedom to farmers to sell their produce and to buyers to buy and store.

Dr. Pramod Kumar Joshi: He has served as the director of the National Academy of Agricultural Research Management, Hyderabad, and also served to post of the director of the National Centre for Agricultural Economics and Policy Research, New Delhi. In one of the article published in The Financial Express, Kumar said, "Finally, the farmer associations are demanding the complete withdrawal of new farm laws. It is bizarre to try and justify such rejection when farmers are being given more options on markets."

Anil Dhanavat: He is the president of the Shetkari Sanghatana of Maharashtra. Since its inception, the Shetkari Sanghatana has been vocal about getting access to the market. Earlier, he also backed the farm laws. "The government can stay implementation of the laws and amend them after discussions with farmers. However, there is no need to withdraw these laws, which have opened up opportunities for farmers," reported Hindu Business Line quoting Dhanwat as saying.

Meanwhile, the Congress questioned the selection of the members of the committee as three members- Joshi, Dhanwat and Gulati had earlier expressed their views in favour of the controversial laws. Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said that it would be tough for farmers to have faith in committee.

Shergill tweeted, "Out of 4 members selected by Hon'ble SC- 3 (Ashok Gulati, PK Joshi & Anil Ganwat) have openly expressed their view against the withdrawal of farm laws-It will be tough for farmers to have faith in committee wherein majority of members have a divergent view from them on this issue."

Tweet by Jaiveer Shergill:

Out of 4 members selected by Hon’ble SC- 3 (Ashok Gulati, PK Joshi & Anil Ganwat) have openly expressed their view against withdrawal of farm laws-It will be tough for farmers to have faith in committee wherein majority of members have a divergent view from them on this issue https://t.co/gW2LxukIDY — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) January 12, 2021

Earlier in the day, Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, while hearing pleas against the farm laws said, "We are staying three farm laws until further orders." The Supreme Court's judgment came a day after it lashed out at the Centre over the farmers' protests. The Supreme Court's judgment came a day after it lashed out at the Centre over the farmers' protests.

