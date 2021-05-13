Employees of leading corporates such as Essar Group, Adani, Ambani-led Reliance, among others get vaccinated

Several corporate houses in Gujarat rolled our vaccination drives for their workforce, soon after Vijay Rupani, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, announced the commencement of Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state for 18+ populations.

Corporates such as Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) India, Essar Group, Gujarat-based Adani Group and government-owned Gujarat State Petroleum Corp lined up vaccination drives for their employees aged above 18 starting from May 1.

With its roots in Gujarat, the Adani Group furnished vaccinations for more than 3,000 of its employees as well as their family members, from the age group of 45 years and above, till April 30. A company official also confirmed the in-house vaccination plan of Adani in Gujarat, beginning from May 1.

A plan to buy 45,000 vaccines of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India, Pune was also confirmed by a company official of AM/NS India. Vaccines will be provided to contract laborers, employees, and their families, free of cost.

Amidst the shortage of medical supply across the nation, corporate houses Adani, Ambani-led Reliance in Gujarat alongside many others have joined forces to fight the pandemic situation. These mega corporations have decided to direct industrial oxygen for medical usage and set up provisional hospitals for Covid-19.

Essar Group’s flagship Essar Power and Essar Group recently got their 600+ employees vaccinated in a power plant and port in Jamnagar and Salaya in Gujarat.

A Company’s senior official said, “Since both the projects qualify under essential services category, we are implementing the entire exercise under the supervision with the district administration of the region. As you are aware, there is no age restriction in vaccinations due to essential services category.”

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has also set forth its plan to get their employees, above the age of 18, vaccinated along with their families. Additionally, the company is bearing the entire cost of setting up and running Covid care facilities, provisioned with 1,000 beds andoxygen supply in Jamnagar. All the services will be provided free of cost.

“A 400 beds Covid Care facility will be up and running at Government Dental College & Hospital in Jamnagar within a week. Thereafter, another 600 beds Covid Care facility will be made operational at another location in Jamnagar within the next two weeks’ time,” as per the company’s statement.

Gujarat’s Adani Group, with its CSR arm Adani Foundation, has converted the Adani Vidya mandir school campus into a Covid care facility with oxygen supply in Ahmedabad.

Similarly, AM/NS India collaborated with the Gujarat government for setting up a temporary hospital with 1,000 beds at Hazira. It would be close to the company’s steel manufacturing unit which would supply oxygen to the Covid center. Tata Group also plans to set up a Covid hospital in Gandhinagar.

Several employees aged above 45 years were vaccinated by the Torrent Group and government-run Gujarat State Petroleum. Several other companies are set to launch such initiatives for their employees soon.