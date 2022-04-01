Bhopal, April 1: Police recovered the body of the abducted son of a Bihar Police officer in an agricultural field on Thursday. The deceased, identified as Rohit Kumar (22), a resident of Sonbarsha, was abducted 4 days ago from Naugachhia in the Bhagalpur district.

As per the report published in Hindustan Times, his abductors had demanded Rs 45 lakh for his release from his family. The partially decomposed body of Rohit was identified by his mother Ranju Devi, who had filed a police complaint on Wednesday stating that they had received a ransom call. Bhopal Shocker: 22-Year-Old Student Found Dead in Bushes 400 Metres Away from His Hostel in Piplani.

The abductor, who used the victim’s mobile to make the ransom call, had instructed the family to arrange the cash, but he never called up, said police. The cops have booked the accused under relevant sections of IPC and have launched a manhunt to nab them.

