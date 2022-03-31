Indore, March 31: In a shocking incident, police found the body of a 22-year-old B-Pharma student in bushes under mysterious circumstances in Piplani on Tuesday. Police found a scarf wrapped around his neck. The deceased has been identified as Rohit.

As per the report published in the TOI, the body was found on Tuesday in bushes 400 meters away from his hostel. There was a scarf wrapped around his neck but no apparent injury marks said SHO. The body has been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth's Body Found in Septic Tank at Girlfriend's House.

Police informed his family members about the incident. Reportedly, Rohit had a phone conversation with his family just two days ago. According to them, Rohit sounded normal that day. Rohit was a student at the private college in Bhopal and was living in a rented room in Patel Nagar.

