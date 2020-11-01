Patna, Nov 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the public response during the Bihar Assembly elections clearly indicated that the new government in the state will again be formed under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

He made this assertion while addressing the first of his four back-to-back public rallies scheduled in Bihar on Sunday to garner support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the poll-bound state.

The Prime Minister started his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the bastion of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Double Engine Govt Pitted Against Opposition's Double 'Yuvaraj', Says PM Narendra Modi in Chhapra.

Referring to the first phase of Assembly elections in 71 Assembly constituencies on October 28, the Prime Minister said that "it is clear that the new Bihar government will be formed under Nitish's leadership."

He also said that a good public gathering in an early morning rally clearly indicated likewise.

"I can imagine the results of the Bihar elections after witnessing such a huge crowd in this rally. I have seen various election rallies in Bihar in the past. Some of the rallies were held close to the election dates. But such a gathering before 10 am in Bihar has not been seen ever. This is an extraordinary scene... people have cast their franchise in huge numbers," Modi said.

Elections are slated to be held in three phases for the 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. The first phase of elections was held in Bihar on October 28. In the second phase, voting for 94 seats will be held on November 3. In the third phase, 78 seats will go to polls on November 7. Counting will take place on November 10.

