Patna, November 10: The second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 11. Polling will begin at 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM. A total of 1,302 candidates are fighting for 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts of Bihar. These districts are West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jehanabad and Arwal.

Of the 1,302 candidates, 1,165 are male candidates, 136 are female, and one candidate is from the third gender category. Of the 122 assembly constituencies which are going to vote in the second phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, 101 are General seats, 19 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that all arrangements have been completed for a peaceful and smooth conduct of polling. Ahead of the polling on November 11, it's important to know the list of documents one can carry for voting in case a voter does not have a physical voter ID card.

Names of 122 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in Second Phase of Bihar Elections on November 11

Serial No: AC No: Assembly Constituency Name: 1 1 Valmiki Nagar 2 2 Ramnagar (SC) 3 3 Narkatiaganj 4 4 Bagaha 5 5 Lauriya 6 6 Nautan 7 7 Chanpatia 8 8 Bettiah 9 9 Sikta 10 10 Raxaul 11 11 Sugauli 12 12 Narkatia 13 13 Harsidhi (SC) 14 14 Govindganj 15 15 Kesaria 16 16 Kalyanpur 17 17 Pipra 18 18 Madhuban 19 19 Motihari 20 20 Chiraia 21 21 Dhaka 22 22 Sheohar 23 23 Riga 24 24 Bathnaha (SC) 25 25 Parihar 26 26 Sursand 27 27 Bajpatti 28 28 Sitamarhi 29 29 Runnisaidpur 30 30 Belsand 31 31 Harlakhi 32 32 Benipatti 33 33 Khajauli 34 34 Babubarhi 35 35 Bisfi 36 36 Madhubani 37 37 Rajnagar (SC) 38 38 Jhanjharpur 39 39 Phulparas 40 40 Laukaha 41 41 Nirmali 42 42 Pipra 43 43 Supaul 44 44 Triveniganj (SC) 45 45 Chhatapur 46 46 Narpatganj 47 47 Raniganj (SC) 48 48 Forbesganj 49 49 Araria 50 50 Jokihat 51 51 Sikti 52 52 Bahadurganj 53 53 Thakurganj 54 54 Kishanganj 55 55 Kochadhaman 56 56 Amour 57 57 Baisi 58 58 Kasba 59 59 Banmankhi (SC) 60 60 Rupauli 61 61 Dhamdaha 62 62 Purnia 63 63 Katihar 64 64 Kadwa 65 65 Balrampur 66 66 Pranpur 67 67 Manihari (ST) 68 68 Barari 69 69 Korha (SC) 70 152 Bihpur 71 153 Gopalpur 72 154 Pirpainti (SC) 73 155 Kahalgaon 74 156 Bhagalpur 75 157 Sultanganj 76 158 Nathnagar 77 159 Amarpur 78 160 Dhoraiya (SC) 79 161 Banka 80 162 Katoria (ST) 81 163 Belhar 82 203 Ramgarh 83 204 Mohania (SC) 84 205 Bhabua 85 206 Chainpur 86 207 Chenari (SC) 87 208 Sasaram 88 209 Kargahar 89 210 Dinara 90 211 Nokha 91 212 Dehri 92 213 Karakat 93 214 Arwal 94 215 Kurtha 95 216 Jehanabad 96 217 Ghosi 97 218 Makhdumpur (SC) 98 219 Goh 99 220 Obra 100 221 Nabinagar 101 222 Kutumba (SC) 102 223 Aurangabad 103 224 Rafiganj 104 225 Gurua 105 226 Sherghati 106 227 Imamganj (SC) 107 228 Barachatti (SC) 108 229 Bodh Gaya (SC) 109 230 Gaya Town 110 231 Tikari 111 232 Belaganj 112 233 Atri 113 234 Wazirganj 114 235 Rajauli (SC) 115 236 Hisua 116 237 Nawada 117 238 Gobindpur 118 239 Warsaliganj 119 240 Sikandra (SC) 120 241 Jamui 121 242 Jhajha 122 243 Chakai

As per the poll body, although carrying an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for voter identification is preferred, it is not mandatory. Besides a voter card or EPIC, voters whose names are listed on the electoral roll for the Bihar elections can show any one of the 12 valid photo ID proofs listed below at the polling booth to confirm their identity. So what are the 12 documents? Scroll below to know more.

List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by the Election Commission

Serial Number: Identity Cards: 1 Aadhaar Card 2 MGNREGA Job Card 3 Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office 4 Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card 5 Driving License 6 PAN Card 7 Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR 8 Indian Passport 9 Pension document with photograph 10 Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies 11 Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India 12 Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India

The Election Commission said that there are 3,70,13,556 registered electors in the second phase, including 10,21,812 new voters. ECI further said that they have set up 45,399 polling stations, including 5,326 in urban areas and 40,073 in rural areas. Of these, 595 polling stations will be entirely managed by women, 91 will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwD), while 316 stations have been designated as model polling stations. Notably, all 45,399 polling stations will have web-casting facilities.

