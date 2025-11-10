Patna, November 10: The second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 11. Polling will begin at 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM. A total of 1,302 candidates are fighting for 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts of Bihar. These districts are West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jehanabad and Arwal.

Of the 1,302 candidates, 1,165 are male candidates, 136 are female, and one candidate is from the third gender category. Of the 122 assembly constituencies which are going to vote in the second phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, 101 are General seats, 19 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that all arrangements have been completed for a peaceful and smooth conduct of polling. Ahead of the polling on November 11, it's important to know the list of documents one can carry for voting in case a voter does not have a physical voter ID card. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 1,302 Candidates in Fray for 122 Seats in 2nd Phase.

Names of 122 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in Second Phase of Bihar Elections on November 11

Serial No:  AC No:  Assembly Constituency Name: 
1  1  Valmiki Nagar 
2  2  Ramnagar (SC) 
3  3  Narkatiaganj 
4  4  Bagaha 
5  5  Lauriya 
6  6  Nautan 
7  7  Chanpatia 
8  8  Bettiah 
9  9  Sikta 
10  10  Raxaul 
11  11  Sugauli 
12  12  Narkatia 
13  13  Harsidhi (SC) 
14  14  Govindganj 
15  15  Kesaria 
16  16  Kalyanpur 
17  17  Pipra 
18  18  Madhuban 
19  19  Motihari 
20  20  Chiraia 
21  21  Dhaka 
22  22  Sheohar 
23  23  Riga 
24  24  Bathnaha (SC) 
25  25  Parihar 
26  26  Sursand 
27  27  Bajpatti 
28  28  Sitamarhi 
29  29  Runnisaidpur 
30  30  Belsand 
31  31  Harlakhi 
32  32  Benipatti 
33  33  Khajauli 
34  34  Babubarhi 
35  35  Bisfi 
36  36  Madhubani 
37  37  Rajnagar (SC) 
38  38  Jhanjharpur 
39  39  Phulparas 
40  40  Laukaha 
41  41  Nirmali 
42  42  Pipra 
43  43  Supaul 
44  44  Triveniganj (SC) 
45  45  Chhatapur 
46  46  Narpatganj 
47  47  Raniganj (SC) 
48  48  Forbesganj 
49  49  Araria 
50  50  Jokihat 
51  51  Sikti 
52  52  Bahadurganj 
53  53  Thakurganj 
54  54  Kishanganj 
55  55  Kochadhaman 
56  56  Amour 
57  57  Baisi 
58  58  Kasba 
59  59  Banmankhi (SC) 
60  60  Rupauli 
61  61  Dhamdaha 
62  62  Purnia 
63  63  Katihar 
64  64  Kadwa 
65  65  Balrampur 
66  66  Pranpur 
67  67  Manihari (ST) 
68  68  Barari 
69  69  Korha (SC) 
70  152  Bihpur 
71  153  Gopalpur 
72  154  Pirpainti (SC) 
73  155  Kahalgaon 
74  156  Bhagalpur 
75  157  Sultanganj 
76  158  Nathnagar 
77  159  Amarpur 
78  160  Dhoraiya (SC) 
79  161  Banka 
80  162  Katoria (ST) 
81  163  Belhar 
82  203  Ramgarh 
83  204  Mohania (SC) 
84  205  Bhabua 
85  206  Chainpur 
86  207  Chenari (SC) 
87  208  Sasaram 
88  209  Kargahar 
89  210  Dinara 
90  211  Nokha 
91  212  Dehri 
92  213  Karakat 
93  214  Arwal 
94  215  Kurtha 
95  216  Jehanabad 
96  217  Ghosi 
97  218  Makhdumpur (SC) 
98  219  Goh 
99  220  Obra 
100  221  Nabinagar 
101  222  Kutumba (SC) 
102  223  Aurangabad 
103  224  Rafiganj 
104  225  Gurua 
105  226  Sherghati 
106  227  Imamganj (SC) 
107  228  Barachatti (SC) 
108  229  Bodh Gaya (SC) 
109  230  Gaya Town 
110  231  Tikari 
111  232  Belaganj 
112  233  Atri 
113  234  Wazirganj 
114  235  Rajauli (SC) 
115  236  Hisua 
116  237  Nawada 
117  238  Gobindpur 
118  239  Warsaliganj 
119  240  Sikandra (SC) 
120  241  Jamui 
121  242  Jhajha 
122  243  Chakai 

As per the poll body, although carrying an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for voter identification is preferred, it is not mandatory. Besides a voter card or EPIC, voters whose names are listed on the electoral roll for the Bihar elections can show any one of the 12 valid photo ID proofs listed below at the polling booth to confirm their identity. So what are the 12 documents? Scroll below to know more. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU’s Bijay Singh Seeks To Defend Barari Seat in Quadrangular Contest.

List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by the Election Commission

Serial Number:  Identity Cards:
1  Aadhaar Card 
2  MGNREGA Job Card 
3  Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office 
4  Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of  Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card 
5  Driving License 
6  PAN Card 
7  Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR 
8  Indian Passport 
9  Pension document with photograph 
10  Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies 
11  Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India 
12  Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India 

The Election Commission said that there are 3,70,13,556 registered electors in the second phase, including 10,21,812 new voters. ECI further said that they have set up 45,399 polling stations, including 5,326 in urban areas and 40,073 in rural areas. Of these, 595 polling stations will be entirely managed by women, 91 will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwD), while 316 stations have been designated as model polling stations. Notably, all 45,399 polling stations will have web-casting facilities.

