Patna, November 10: The second phase of polling for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 will be held on Tuesday, November 11. Polling will begin at 7 AM and conclude by 5 PM. A total of 1,302 candidates are fighting for 122 constituencies spread across 20 districts of Bihar. These districts are West Champaran, East Champaran, Supaul, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Araria, Purnea, Kishanganj, Katihar, Banka, Bhagalpur, Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Gaya, Rohtas, Kaimur, Jehanabad and Arwal.
Of the 1,302 candidates, 1,165 are male candidates, 136 are female, and one candidate is from the third gender category. Of the 122 assembly constituencies which are going to vote in the second phase of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha elections, 101 are General seats, 19 are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes. Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said that all arrangements have been completed for a peaceful and smooth conduct of polling. Ahead of the polling on November 11, it's important to know the list of documents one can carry for voting in case a voter does not have a physical voter ID card. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: 1,302 Candidates in Fray for 122 Seats in 2nd Phase.
Names of 122 Assembly Constituencies Going to Polls in Second Phase of Bihar Elections on November 11
|Serial No:
|AC No:
|Assembly Constituency Name:
|1
|1
|Valmiki Nagar
|2
|2
|Ramnagar (SC)
|3
|3
|Narkatiaganj
|4
|4
|Bagaha
|5
|5
|Lauriya
|6
|6
|Nautan
|7
|7
|Chanpatia
|8
|8
|Bettiah
|9
|9
|Sikta
|10
|10
|Raxaul
|11
|11
|Sugauli
|12
|12
|Narkatia
|13
|13
|Harsidhi (SC)
|14
|14
|Govindganj
|15
|15
|Kesaria
|16
|16
|Kalyanpur
|17
|17
|Pipra
|18
|18
|Madhuban
|19
|19
|Motihari
|20
|20
|Chiraia
|21
|21
|Dhaka
|22
|22
|Sheohar
|23
|23
|Riga
|24
|24
|Bathnaha (SC)
|25
|25
|Parihar
|26
|26
|Sursand
|27
|27
|Bajpatti
|28
|28
|Sitamarhi
|29
|29
|Runnisaidpur
|30
|30
|Belsand
|31
|31
|Harlakhi
|32
|32
|Benipatti
|33
|33
|Khajauli
|34
|34
|Babubarhi
|35
|35
|Bisfi
|36
|36
|Madhubani
|37
|37
|Rajnagar (SC)
|38
|38
|Jhanjharpur
|39
|39
|Phulparas
|40
|40
|Laukaha
|41
|41
|Nirmali
|42
|42
|Pipra
|43
|43
|Supaul
|44
|44
|Triveniganj (SC)
|45
|45
|Chhatapur
|46
|46
|Narpatganj
|47
|47
|Raniganj (SC)
|48
|48
|Forbesganj
|49
|49
|Araria
|50
|50
|Jokihat
|51
|51
|Sikti
|52
|52
|Bahadurganj
|53
|53
|Thakurganj
|54
|54
|Kishanganj
|55
|55
|Kochadhaman
|56
|56
|Amour
|57
|57
|Baisi
|58
|58
|Kasba
|59
|59
|Banmankhi (SC)
|60
|60
|Rupauli
|61
|61
|Dhamdaha
|62
|62
|Purnia
|63
|63
|Katihar
|64
|64
|Kadwa
|65
|65
|Balrampur
|66
|66
|Pranpur
|67
|67
|Manihari (ST)
|68
|68
|Barari
|69
|69
|Korha (SC)
|70
|152
|Bihpur
|71
|153
|Gopalpur
|72
|154
|Pirpainti (SC)
|73
|155
|Kahalgaon
|74
|156
|Bhagalpur
|75
|157
|Sultanganj
|76
|158
|Nathnagar
|77
|159
|Amarpur
|78
|160
|Dhoraiya (SC)
|79
|161
|Banka
|80
|162
|Katoria (ST)
|81
|163
|Belhar
|82
|203
|Ramgarh
|83
|204
|Mohania (SC)
|84
|205
|Bhabua
|85
|206
|Chainpur
|86
|207
|Chenari (SC)
|87
|208
|Sasaram
|88
|209
|Kargahar
|89
|210
|Dinara
|90
|211
|Nokha
|91
|212
|Dehri
|92
|213
|Karakat
|93
|214
|Arwal
|94
|215
|Kurtha
|95
|216
|Jehanabad
|96
|217
|Ghosi
|97
|218
|Makhdumpur (SC)
|98
|219
|Goh
|99
|220
|Obra
|100
|221
|Nabinagar
|101
|222
|Kutumba (SC)
|102
|223
|Aurangabad
|103
|224
|Rafiganj
|104
|225
|Gurua
|105
|226
|Sherghati
|106
|227
|Imamganj (SC)
|107
|228
|Barachatti (SC)
|108
|229
|Bodh Gaya (SC)
|109
|230
|Gaya Town
|110
|231
|Tikari
|111
|232
|Belaganj
|112
|233
|Atri
|113
|234
|Wazirganj
|114
|235
|Rajauli (SC)
|115
|236
|Hisua
|116
|237
|Nawada
|117
|238
|Gobindpur
|118
|239
|Warsaliganj
|119
|240
|Sikandra (SC)
|120
|241
|Jamui
|121
|242
|Jhajha
|122
|243
|Chakai
As per the poll body, although carrying an Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) for voter identification is preferred, it is not mandatory. Besides a voter card or EPIC, voters whose names are listed on the electoral roll for the Bihar elections can show any one of the 12 valid photo ID proofs listed below at the polling booth to confirm their identity. So what are the 12 documents? Scroll below to know more. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JDU’s Bijay Singh Seeks To Defend Barari Seat in Quadrangular Contest.
List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by the Election Commission
|Serial Number:
|Identity Cards:
|1
|Aadhaar Card
|2
|MGNREGA Job Card
|3
|Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
|4
|Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour/Ayushman Bharat Health Card
|5
|Driving License
|6
|PAN Card
|7
|Smart Card issued by RGI under NPR
|8
|Indian Passport
|9
|Pension document with photograph
|10
|Service Identity Cards with photograph issued to employees by Central/State Govt./PSUs/Public Limited Companies
|11
|Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India
|12
|Unique Disability ID (UDID) Card, M/oSocial Justice & Empowerment, Government of India
The Election Commission said that there are 3,70,13,556 registered electors in the second phase, including 10,21,812 new voters. ECI further said that they have set up 45,399 polling stations, including 5,326 in urban areas and 40,073 in rural areas. Of these, 595 polling stations will be entirely managed by women, 91 will be managed by persons with disabilities (PwD), while 316 stations have been designated as model polling stations. Notably, all 45,399 polling stations will have web-casting facilities.
