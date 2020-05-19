Bihar: Nine Migrant Workers Killed After Truck And Bus Collide in Bhagalpur

Visuals from accident site in Bihar's Bhagalpur (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, May 19: At least nine labourers were killed after the truck they were travelling in collided with a bus in Bihar on Tuesday. The accident took place in Naugachhia town in Bihar's Bhagalpur district. Following the collision, the truck carrying migrant labourers fell off the road and overturned, news agency ANI reported. A rescue operation was underway. This is the third mishap in the country in the past 12 hours in which migrant workers lost their lives.

Earlier in the morning, four labourers died and 22 others were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck in Maharashtra's Yavatmal. The bus was ferrying at least 25 migrant labourers from Solapur to Jharkhand when the accident took place. The accident happened barely hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to the migrants to remain patient as the state and the Centre are making arrangements to send them home safely in buses and trains.

In a separate accident that took place late on Monday, three women were killed and 17 injured when a mini-truck carrying migrant workers overturned after a tyre burst. The incident took place at the Kamlpura village in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district. The mini-truck was carrying material from a crusher in Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. There were 24 migrant workers in the mini-truck.

Yesterday, 12 migrant labourers were seriously injured after a bus in which they were travelling to Bihar collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district. On May 16, 24 migrant workers were killed and 20 seriously injured in a collision between the mini-truck and a trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. On the same day, 11 migrant workers were killed in two accidents in Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh.