Maharashtra Accident: 4 Migrant Workers Dead, 15 Injured in Yavatmal, After Their Bus Travelling From Solapur to Jharkhand Crashes into Truck

Maharashtra, May 19: In a tragic incident, four migrant workers were killed and 15 were injured after a bus they were travelling in crashed into a truck, in Yavatmal, on Tuesday morning. The bus was travelling from Solapur to Jharkhand. In another similar accident from Uttar Pradesh, three migrant labourers were dead and over 12 injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway on Monday night.

17 people were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. Several migrant labourers who have been left jobless due to the coronavirus lockdown have been desperately trying to reach their hometowns. Over the last few weeks, several workers have been killed in unfortunate incidents. UP Accident: 3 Migrant Workers Dead, 12 Injured in Mahoba After DCM Vehicle Carrying Them Overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway.

On Saturday, the nation woke up to the news of 24 migrant workers getting killed and several others seriously injured in a collision between a truck they were travelling and a trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district. A few days back, six migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway got killed after a speeding bus ran over them.