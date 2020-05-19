UP Accident: 3 Migrant Workers Dead, 12 Injured in Mahoba After DCM Vehicle Carrying Them Overturns on Jhansi-Mirzapur Highway

UP Accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh, May 19: In a tragic incident, three migrant labourers were dead and over 12 injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway on Monday night. According to an ANI update, 17 people were travelling in the vehicle. The injured have been admitted to the hospital.

A similar tragic incident took place in the state over the weekend. 24 migrant workers were killed and many others were seriously injured in a collision between a truck they were travelling and a trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, early on Saturday morning. The migrants- who became jobless due to COVID-19 crisis- were trying to return home. Uttar Pradesh Accident: 24 Migrant Workers Killed, Several Injured After Two Trucks Collide in Auraiya.

3 Migrant Labourers Dead, 12 Injured After DCM Vehicle Carrying Them Overturns:

Mahoba: 3 migrant labourers dead and over 12 injured after a DCM vehicle carrying them overturned on Jhansi-Mirzapur highway, last night. About 17 persons were travelling in the vehicle. Injured were admitted to hospital. pic.twitter.com/NqZhMOq9gk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 19, 2020

Last week, six migrant workers who were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway got killed after a speeding bus ran over them. The incident took place near Ghalauli check-post. According to an ANI update, a case has been registered against the unknown bus driver.