Patna, Jan 6: Two railway officials in Bihar have been suspended for mauling a passenger on board a train caught travelling in a reserved coach without a ticket, an official said on Friday.

According to Virendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway zone, the incident took place on January 2 and a video clip of the same has gone viral on social media. Viral Video: Man Thrashed by Railway Ticket Collectors in Bihar’s Samastipur For Travelling Without Ticket in Pawan Express.

"The passenger in question was asked to show his ticket after the Mumbai-Jayanagar station passed the Muzaffarpur station. After some dilly-dallying, he admitted that he was without a ticket", the CPRO told PTI-Bhasha. In the short video clip, the passenger can be seen seated on an upper berth of a sleeper coach and kicking in the face one of the ticket checkers who tries to pull him down, grabbing his other leg with one hand and tugging at his jacket sleeves with the other.

Railway Officials thrash Passenger On-Board Train in Bihar:

This infuriated Railway official is then joined by a colleague and they grab one leg each of the unyielding passenger who resists by clutching at his berth before giving in and crashing on to the floor of the compartment.

The two officials start kicking the passenger all over, including his face with their boots on. Bihar: Police Lathicharge Protesting BSSC Candidates in Patna, Several Detained (Watch Video).

Finally, other passengers can be seen intervening and restraining the two ticket checkers. PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video. The CPRO said "the checking staff said they let off the passenger after making him pay the fine for travelling without a ticket. To that extent they acted as per rules. But their taking law into their own hands could not be condoned. Hence they have been placed under suspension".