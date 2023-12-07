Patna, December 7: After a bank heist in Arrah on Wednesday, two unidentified robbers struck a microfinance company office in Muzaffarpur at midnight and looted Rs 38 lakh, an official said. The microfinance company was located at Sahbazpur locality under Ahiyapur police station in the city. Police however suspect something fishy as the company was open till midnight and six employees were present inside.

The police said that two robbers carrying firearms entered the company and took the six employees at gunpoint. They have started searching for cash. When they failed to locate the cash, they threatened the hostages of dire consequences. Following that the employees gave the details of the cash box to them. After committing the crime, robbers fled the scene. Bharat Finance Bank Loot Video: Robbers Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Bank at Gunpoint in Bihar's Vaishali, CCTV Footage of Robbery Goes Viral.

“We were informed about the incident at midnight. Our team from Ahiyapur police station immediately reached there. The matter is looking suspicious as to why they had opened the office till midnight. We have quizzed the employees. They revealed two robbers executed the heist. We have detained a couple of youths and investigation is underway. We are scanning the CCTV to identify the accused,” said Awadesh Dixit, ASP of city Muzaffarpur.

The microfinance company in collaboration with many women groups provides loans and the loan collection money was looted by the accused. An official of the microfinance company claimed that shifting of the office was underway from the second floor to third floor of the building and hence the office was open till midnight. Bihar Robbery: Thieves Cooked Food, Ate and Then Stole Cash, Jewellery Worth Rs 15 Lakh in Muzaffarpur.

Earlier on Wednesday, five robbers struck at Axis Bank branch located at Katira locality in Arrah city and took away Rs 16 lakh in just four minutes. The police response time in this case was 10 minute and till that time robbers disappeared from the crime scene.

