Patna, June 27: In a bizarre incident, thieves struck two houses in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district and fled with cash and jewellery worth Rs 15 lakhs, but not before cooking and eating food in one of the homes, an official said. Delhi Robbery: Five People Arrested in Connection With Daylight Loot Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

The incident occurred in Basantpur Patti village under Saraiya police station on Monday night. The two targeted houses were empty during the time of the attack. When the families returned on Tuesday morning, they found all their valuables missing. Delhi Robbery at Gunpoint: Five Arrested in Connection With Daylight Loot Inside Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

They also found some cooked food in the kitchen. “We have called for the FSL and a dog squad at the spot for the investigation to find some clues about the thieves,” said an officer of Saraiya police station.

