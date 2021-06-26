Bijnor, June 26: A man and his brother were forcibly confined, made to wear a garland of shoes and paraded in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor. The "punishment" was meted out on the duo by the family of a girl with whom one of the victims was in relationship with. The incident took place within limits of Bijnor’s Nagina police station on June 23. After a video of the incident surfaced, police arrested three accused. Delhi Police Arrests 19-Year-Old From UP's Bijnor For Kidnapping Minor Girl.

The man and the girl were spotted together by some locals who then informed her family members. The girl's family has been opposed to her relationship with the youth. A meeting was called by villagers to sort out the issue. As punishment, the youth was made to wear a garland of shoes. When his brother opposed the action, he, too, was garlanded with shoes, TOI reported. The victims were also paraded at the village. Tribal Woman Dragged Out of House, Stripped and Paraded Naked Over Infidelity in West Bengal.

The video of the incident went viral on social media. The video showed the two men being paraded with a garland of shoes around their necks. After the incident, one of the victims lodged a complaint against three accused - Tejpal Singh, Arjun Singh and Sauhil. Based on the complaint, police registered a case and arrested the three accused on June 25.

According to Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh, the trio has been charged under sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 500 (punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.

