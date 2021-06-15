Kolkata, June 15: In a shocking incident, a tribal woman in West Bengal was was brutally beaten up, stripped and paraded through a village after being accused of having an extramarital affair. The incident is said to have taken place in Chengmar village in the Alipurduar district. According to a tweet by ANI, as many as six people have been arrested for torturing the woman over infidelity (cheating or being unfaithful to a spouse or other partner).

The tweet further adds that the tribal woman was tortured by the local tribals of the village after she had allegedly left her husband for another man but had later returned to the former and was living with him. As per details by SP Bholanath Pandey, a group of villagers, who belonged to the Tribal community, tortured another tribal woman last week on Thursday.



A group of villagers, belonging to Tribal community, tortured another tribal woman last Thursday night. 6 people arrested that day. We got 12-day remand for further investigation. Raids are on to arrest the other accused & action will be taken as per law: SP Bholanath Pandey pic.twitter.com/rNIAeiNhSp — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

The official informed that as many as six people were arrested that day and action will be taken as per law. "We got 12-day remand for further investigation. Raids are on to arrest the other accused & action will be taken as per law", Pandey said.

According to a report by TOI, the woman, mother of three kids, had been living with another man for the past six months. Knowing that her husband had got her back home, the tribals in the village raided their home on Thursday, dragged her out of the house and convened a kangaroo court. The court ordered that she be stripped and paraded. It must be noted that a kangaroo court is an unofficial court held by a group of people in order to try someone regarded, especially without good evidence, as guilty of a crime.

