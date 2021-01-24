New Delhi, January 24: Bird flu or avian influenza cases have been confirmed in 13 states in India as on January 23. The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Saturday confirmed that of the 13 affected states so far, Avian Influenza has been reported in poultry birds from nine states while in wild birds from 12 states. The states where the bird flu has spread in poultry farms include Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab for poultry birds. Bird Flu FAQs: Is it Safe to Eat Eggs & Chicken? Do Humans Get Infected With Avian Influenza? Here Are Answers to Your Doubts.

Bird Flu Status in India:

The affected states, crow/migratory/wild birds have been affected by avian influenza in 12 States including Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab so far.

Meanwhile, the samples of crow/pigeon have been submitted from Rudraprayag, Lansdowne Forest Range and Paudi Forest Range of Uttarakhand.

In Rajasthan, pigeon samples from Sriganganagar district have been submiited, crow and peacock samples from Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh have been found negative for Avian Influenza.

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicentres of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttarakhand & Kerala.

Compensation is paid to farmers whose poultry birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the State as per the Action Plan.

The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states / UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under ASCAD component of its LH & DC Scheme.

All states are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021. On Saturday, a document issued by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) suggests that proper cooking inactivates the bird flu virus present inside meat and eggs. It said that proper cooking inactivates the virus present inside meat and eggs. "Poultry meat and eggs from the areas affected by the outbreak of bird flu should not be consumed raw or partially cooked. Properly prepared and cooked poultry meat and eggs are safe to eat", the FSSAI said.

