Panaji, January 19: The Goa administration on Tuesday banned transportation and entry of birds and eggs from neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka in wake of the bird flu scare.

The orders issued by the North and South Goa District Magistrates come into force with "immediate effect". Bird Flu: Red Fort Shut for Public Till Republic Day 2021 After Sample of Dead Crow Tests Positive for Avian Influenza.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," the government order states.

