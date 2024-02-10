New Delhi, February 10: Two men on a scooty snatched a bag containing Rs 50 lakhs from a cash collecting agent of a private company in north Delhi, an official said on Saturday. Sharing the details, the official said that at 09:30 p.m. on Friday a police control room (PCR) call was received by the Civil Lines Police Station, detailing a brazen robbery on a flyover near Monastery Market. As per the caller, Rajesh, a resident of Khajuri Khas, was en-route to his residence on his scooty when the harrowing incident unfolded.

"Rajesh reported that as he approached the flyover, two men riding another scooty pulled up behind him and abruptly halted his vehicle by shouting. In a swift and daring move, the perpetrators seized a bag containing Rs 50 lakhs, which Rajesh had placed near his feet," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena. The cash, it was revealed, belonged to a Plastic Pellet businessman based in Netaji Subhash Place. "Prior to the robbery, the agent had been on a business task, visiting various locations including Rana Pratap Bagh and Chandani Chowk," said the official.

Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident at Civil Lines police station and a probe has been launched. In a similar incident, last year in September, a man was robbed of Rs one crore at gunpoint by four unidentified bike borne assailants in north Delhi. Police said that the complainant, Suresh, a resident of Moti Nagar, told police that one Kamlesh Shah gave him two bags containing Rs one crore to be delivered in Chandni Chowk. On June 24, a delivery agent and his associate were robbed of around Rs two lakh cash at gunpoint inside Delhi's Pragati Maidan tunnel by four men on two bikes.

Interestingly, the tunnel is located near the Supreme Court, High Court, old Delhi Police Headquarters and among others. A CCTV footage of the daylight robbery inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by four armed assailants on two bikes doing rounds on social media, raising a concern about safety, security and presence of Delhi Police personnel in the national Capital. They had also collected the cash from Chandni Chowk.