BJP Celebrates Six Years of PM Narendra Modi Government Amid Lockdown With '6 Saal Bemisaal Video'

Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 16: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, May 16, celebrated the sixth anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. The BJP celebrated the six years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government by sharing a "6 saal bemissal" video on social media. The clip was posted on the party's official twitter handle. PM Narendra Modi Launches Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana for Farmers, Here Are All Key Features of The Scheme.

In the clip, the saffron party showcase works done by the BJP government under the leadership of PM Modi. The clip talks about Swachh Bharat Mission, distribution of free LED bulbs to 36 crore people, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Skill India programme, and other development work undertaken by Modi government.

BJP Tweet:

The clip further gave details about Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign, Ujjwala Yojana, Mission indradhanush, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Janaushadhi Pariyojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Article 370 and Citizenship Amendment Act.

The BJP government came to power in 2014 with an absolute majority with 282 seats out of 543. The elections were held in nine phases from April 7, 2014. to May 12, 2014. The Election Commission of India announced the results on May 16, 2014.