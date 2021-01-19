New Delhi, January 19: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his repeated criticism of China's alleged entry into India territory and asked if the latter has any intentions of cancelling the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between his party and 'China and their Communist Party'.

In a series of tweets, the BJP chief asked the Congress leader to acknowledge the questions during the press conference he is scheduled to attend in the party headquarters today and further urged the media to raise his questions if Rahul Gandhi on his behaves.

I hope @RahulGandhi gathers the courage to answer these questions. If he doesn’t, I urge our hard-working media friends to ask him these questions. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

"Now that Mr Rahul Gandhi has returned from his monthly vacation, I would like to ask him some questions. I hope he will answer them in his today's Press Conference," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi enjoyed Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. Why did his party ban it and insult Tamil culture when they were in power? Is he not proud of India’s culture and ethos? — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 19, 2021

"When will Rahul Gandhi, his dynasty and Congress stop lying on China? Can he deny that thousands of kilometers, including the one in Arunachal Pradesh he is referring to was gifted by none other than Pandit Nehru to the Chinese? Time and again, why does Congress surrender to China?" Nadda asked.

He further questioned if Rahul Gandhi has any intention to cancel the Congress Party MoU with China and their Communist Party? "Does he intend to return the Chinese largesse to trusts controlled by his family? Or will their policies and practices continue to be dictated by Chinese money and MoU?" BJP President inquired.

Nadda said Rahul Gandhi spared no opportunity to 'demotivate' the nation in the 'spirited fight' against COVID-19. "Today when India has one of the lowest cases and our scientists have come up with a vaccine, why hasn't he congratulated the scientists and lauded 130 crore Indians even once?" he asked further.

Attacking the Congress leaders for showing support to the protesting farmers against the three farm laws, Nadda asked when Congress will stop 'provoking and misleading farmers of India'.

"Why did the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) stall the Swaminathan Commission report for years and did not increase the minimum support price (MSP)? Why did farmers remain poor for decades under Congress Governments? Does he feel sympathy for farmers only in opposition?" he tweeted.

Nadda noted that 'action against the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act was part of Congress manifesto, and said Rahul Gandhi has been spreading lies that all APMC Mandis will be closed down.

Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly attacked the ruling BJP government in the Centre on issues of China's intrusion in Indian Territory, its stands on the farm laws, and the Centre's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The Congress leader is scheduled to hold a press conference later today to release a booklet on the 'pitfalls' of the three farm laws passed by the Central government in the last monsoon session of the Parliament.

He also tweeted a news report alleging China has established a village in Indian territory, with the caption "Remember his promise-'I will not let the country bow'".