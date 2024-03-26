Pune, March 26: A grave medical error at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) in Pune has left two patients battling for their lives after they were mistakenly transfused with the wrong blood types during treatment. The incident occurred on Saturday, March 23, plunging both patients into critical conditions and necessitating their transfer to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for urgent medical intervention. According to a report by the Times of India, Dattu Sonaji Sonawane, aged 58, and Dagdu Sonawane, aged 73, were admitted to ADH with separate health concerns.

Dattu Sonawane, exhibiting symptoms of respiratory distress and swollen limbs, required treatment for his condition. Meanwhile, Dagdu Sonawane, who was admitted for weakness and flu, was also under medical care in the same room. However, during the course of their treatment, a shocking oversight occurred when the attending nurse, allegedly distracted by a phone call, administered the incorrect blood types to both patients, as per a report by Pune Mirror. Fire at Sassoon Hospital: Blaze Erupts At Pune Hospital, Firetenders On Spot.

Dattu Sonawane, requiring blood from the "A positive" group, received "B positive" blood, while Dagdu Sonawane, needing "B positive" blood, was transfused with "A positive" blood. Family members of the patients have lodged a complaint with both Sangvi Police Station and the ADH administration, demanding action against the responsible nurse and hospital staff for their gross negligence. They assert that the wrongful transfusions have exacerbated the patients' conditions, necessitating their critical care in the ICU. Pune: Six People Get Stuck in Lift At Sassoon Hospital, Rescued by Fire Department (Watch Video).

The hospital administration has initiated a thorough investigation into the matter, appointing a committee of three members to probe the circumstances surrounding the erroneous transfusions. Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, has assured that stringent measures will be taken against any staff found culpable in the investigation's findings. The committee has been tasked with submitting its report within two days, emphasizing the gravity of the situation and the imperative to hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

