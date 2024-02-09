A major fire broke out at Sassoon Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday evening. The exact cause of the fire is yet unknown. The fire brigade is present at the spot. More details are awaited. Pune Fire: Two Die After Massive Blaze Erupts in Two Godowns in Chinchwad’s Walhekarwadi Area (See Pic).

Fire at Sassoon Hospital

Maharashtra | Fire breaks out in Sassoon Hospital, Pune. Fire brigade is present at the spot. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

