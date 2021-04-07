Mumbai, April 7: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued updated COVID-19 guidelines for the residents of Mumbai amid rising COVID-19 cases in the maximum city. The guidelines restrict the movement of people in public areas and transport while exempting those involved in essential services. Students attending exams can travel with valid hall tickets. The civic body also allowed 24X7 home delivery of food and essential supplies through online service providers, including Zomato and Swiggy.

As per the updated guidelines, during the weekend lockdown, only home deliveries of food items are allowed. Meanwhile, on weekends, roadside food stalls are only allowed to provide parcels and takeaway services. People are not allowed to stand and eat during the lockdown. COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra: State Govt Announces Weekend Lockdown, Night Curfew To Curb Spread of Coronavirus; Know What Will Remain Open And Close.

Students/candidates attending exams can travel with valid hall tickets accompanied by one guardian.

Home delivery of food/essential supplies (e-commerce) through online service providers allowed 24 hrs on all days.

During the weekend lockdown, the in-person takeaway from hotels not allowed. Home deliveries are allowed.

During the weekend lockdown, roadside food stalls (including fruit stalls) are only allowed to provide parcels/takeaway services. No person to stand and eat.

Movement of maids, cooks, drivers, house helps, nurses & medical attendees providing services to senior citizens & ailing people at home allowed between 7:00 am-10:00 pm.

Eye clinics & optician shops allowed to remain open during the time issued by the state government.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai police also announced the updated lockdown guidelines. Moreover, only 50 guests are allowed in wedding ceremonies while not more than 20 people can attend funerals. It also announced the schools and colleges would remain closed along with restaurants, bars, religious places, cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools, barber shops, wine shops and spas whereas shops, markets and malls will remain closed except for essential services.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 10,428 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths. Till now, 4,82,760 people have tested positive for coronavirus, while 11,851 patients have lost their lives due to deadly virus in the maximum city. The active COVID-19 cases in the maximum city also crossed the 80,000-mark on April 7.

