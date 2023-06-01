Thiruvananthapuram, June 1 (IANS) Almost two months after a Delhi resident tried to set the Kannur-bound Executive Express ablaze, a fire was reported in a coach of the same train, two hours after it had ended its journey at the Kannur railway station early on Thursday. Kerala Train Fire Incident: Three Including One-Year-Old Child Found Dead on Railway Tracks After Man Set Co-Passenger Ablaze On Board Express Train in Kozhikode.

According to police, the train from Alappuzha was stationed when around 1.45 a.m, the station master was alerted of a fire that broke out at the general compartment of the Executive Express. In an hour's time, the fire was completely doused and soon the Railway Police and the Kerala Police began its probe. Both the probe agencies have not ruled out foul play as CCTV visuals shows a person moving around with a can. Kerala Train Fire Incident: Man Accused of Setting Passenger Ablaze Onboard Train in Kozhikode Arrested by Police From Maharashtra.

The area has been cordoned off and the probe agencies suspect that some liquid might have been sprayed as the window panes of the toilet of the compartment were found broken.

