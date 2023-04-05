Three people died inside the Alappuzha-Kannur Express Train on Sunday (April 2) at around 9:45 pm, when the train reached the Korapuzha Railway bridge crossing Kozhikode city. The incident has rocked the state. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Kerala Police has tracked the suspect in Maharashtra. He had poured petrol on a passenger and set fire to the D1 compartment of the train. Kerala: Man Sets Woman on Fire in Moving Train in Kozhikode, Eight Injured.

Kozhikode Train Fire Incident: Suspect Arrested

The suspect in the Kozhikode train fire incident has been nabbed by police from Maharashtra. The suspect had poured petrol on a passenger & set fire inside the D1 compartment of the Alappuzha-Kannur Main Executive Express train near Elathoor in Kozhikode district. Three people… — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

