Lucknow, July 26: In another case of fraud, a businessman from Dadra & Nagar Haveli was duped of Rs 15 lakh by people in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on the pretext of facilitating tenders for works under a government scheme. Reports inform that the victim has accused four persons of cheating him of the whopping amount. According to a report by TOI, the businessman was duped in the mame of getting tenders for works under the government’s Atal Jyoti Yojana in Vibhuti Khand, Gomtinagar. Mumbai Woman Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Lakh by ‘Friend’ on Matrimonial Site Who Posed As UK Resident.

The businessman, identified as Saurabh Shukla, said he ran a business in Dadra & Nagar Haveli. He had visited Lucknow last year for some work where he met two men named Tarun Chaturvedi and Muzvul Islam Ansari via a common friend who hails from Dadra & Nagar Haveli. In his complaint, the victim said that the men him about an opportunity for a tender under Atal Jyoti Yojana and lured him to invest in it.

They asked him to deposit Rs 7.5 lakh for work and also told him that he would have to pay an extra 12% commission each for districts of his choice. The victim chose Deoria and Kushinagar and deposited Rs 7.5 lakh and the commission each for both the districts in the bank account of one of the accused.

The victim said that he waited for the work for two months and then asked Santosh to refund the money after which he threatened to kill him. Soon after, Saurabh filed an FIR against him. An FIR had been lodged against the accused for fraud, criminal breach of trust and for threatening the businessman.

