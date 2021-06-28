Mumbai, June 28: In another case of online fraud reported from Mumbai, a woman from Andheri was duped for nearly Rs 2 lakh on a matrimonial website. Reports inform that the 41-year-old woman was cheated of Rs 1.9 lakh allegedly by a 'friend' who met her on the matrimonial site. According to a report by TOI, the Andheri police had registered an FIR against unknown persons for duping the woman of the whopping amount.

The TOI report further informs that the accused got her profile and contact details on a matrimonial website and befriended her. The accused posed as a UK resident and siphoned the money from her account. He said that he was stopped by customs at Delhi airport for carrying undeclared UK pounds and was in need of money to solve the issue. Online Fraud in Hyderabad: 34-Year-Old Widow Duped of Rs 50 Lakh By Man Who Met Her on Matrimony Website.

The accused identified himself as Aditya Ganesh. The victim realised that she had been duped by the accused after he repeatedly asked her to transfer money to his account. As soon as the incident came to light, Police began an investigation into the matter. The TOI report states that the cops have sought the bank details to which the money was transferred.

The Police is also getting technical support from the cyber cell to locate the call details of the accused. The report quotes another officer saying that the accused asked the victim to transfer money to the customs officer’s account and assured her of returning the money after he would be released from the airport.

