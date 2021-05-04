New Delhi, May 4: A plea has been filed before the Delhi High Court to halt the construction of the Central Vista redevelopment project in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country. The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital which has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt. The construction work for this project has been brought under 'essential services', a move condemned by the Opposition. Central Vista Project: Construction of PM's Residence to Be Completed by Dec 2022, Says CPWD.

Central Vista Redevelopment Project is the ongoing redevelopment to revamp India's central administrative area located near Raisina Hill, New Delhi. The area houses India's government and parliamentary offices and has been described as the "power corridor" of the country. The project seeks to improve infrastructure for the Government of India, including retrofitting and refurbishing some heritage buildings to make them functional and safe for future use.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid its foundation stone on December 10 and construction began in January after a three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had, on January 5, given a green signal to the project. The Opposition had criticized the government for excessive spending amid the pandemic.

The Rs 20,000 crore Central Vista project seeks to redevelop government buildings situated in central Delhi that runs from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. A new Parliament house is at the heart of the project. The redevelopment project of the Central Vista plans to construct a new Parliament building, a common central secretariat, and revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath, from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, along with a new residence for the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister’s residence is scheduled to be completed by next December.

The petition questioned the decision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi to issue movement passes in the ‘essential services’ category to vehicles engaged in the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, allowing them to operate during curfew and lockdown. The Delhi High Court that the Bench wants to study the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court in this regard before it hears the matter. We are not issuing notice, the High Court clarified. The matter is posted for hearing on May 17.

