Chandigarh: Woman IAS Officer Rani Nagar Announces Resignation After Lockdown on Social Media, Says 'Will Quit IAS After Lockdown is Lifted'

Woman IAS Officer Rani Nagar. (Photo Credit: Facebook)

New Delhi, April 25: With the countrywide coronavirus in place, a report arrived that an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2014 batch of Haryana cadre would resign from her post after once the lockdown is lifted. Director of in Haryana’s archives department -- Rani Nagar -- has announced her resignation on social media on Thursday.

Informing about the resignation on Facebook, Rani Nagar wrote, "I, Rani Nagar, daughter of Ratan Singh Nagar, resident of Ghaziabad village Badalpur, Tehsil Dadri, district Gautam Budh Nagar, hereby want to inform everyone that I have decided to resign from IAS." Sex For Rent! US Landlords Play Dirty With Tenants Who Cannot Afford Payment Due to Financial Crisis Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Adding more, she wrote, "There is a curfew in Chandigarh that is why I and my sister Reema Nagar cannot move out. The roads are closed beyond Chandigarh till Ghaziabad. I will resign after the curfew and lockdown are lifted and will move for my parental home at Ghaziabad after taking permission from the government."

Here's the Facebook and Twitter posts:

लॉकडाऊन व कर्फ़्यू खुलने के बाद मैं अपने कार्यालय में इस्तीफ़ा देकर व सरकार से नियमानुसार अनुमति लेकर मैं व मेरी बहन रीमा नागर वापस अपने पैतृक शहर ग़ाज़ियाबाद आयेंगे। हम आपके आशीर्वाद व साथ के आभारी रहेंगे।———-3/3 — Ias Rani Nagar (@ias_raninagar) April 22, 2020

The 38-year-old woman officer had earlier lodged a complaint against a Haryana government official and some Chandigarh Police officers in 2019 before a Chandigarh court. She had alleged a Haryana additional chief secretary of sexual harassment and threats in a social media post in 2018. Currently, she is has been living in Chandigarh’s UT guest house since May 2018 with her sister.