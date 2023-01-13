Chennai, January 13: A 45-year-old man belonging to the Narikuruvar community died while making a 'country bomb' to hunt wild animals. His son was grievously injured.

Police said that Murugan (45) used to regularly make country bombs to hunt wild animals. His son Bhagavathi (20) also used to be with him in the bomb-making and hunting of wild animals.

The incident occurred when the wife and daughter of Murugan had gone out for work and only the father and son were at home. Local residents rushed to the spot after hearing a loud noise and smoke emanating from Murugan's residence.

Bhagavthi was also found injured and both the father and son were rushed to the Arcot Government Hospital where Murugan was declared brought dead. Bhagavathi is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

M. Prabhu, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ranipet is heading a team of police officers to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident. Arcot police have registered a case in the matter.

