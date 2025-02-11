Chennai, February 11: A boyfriend strangled a 64-year-old retired BSNL officer at her Mogappair East apartment on Monday night. The victim disapproved of his relationship with her daughter, leading to a heated confrontation. In a fit of rage, he took her life and later surrendered to the JJ Nagar police, who arrested him.

According to a report by Times Of India, The tragic incident unfolded after the elderly woman, identified as Mythila, confronted her daughter, Rithika, about coming home late from work. The daughter, who works at a private company in Porur, had been in a relationship with the young man for three years. However, her mother strongly disapproved of their relationship, which had been a source of ongoing tension between them. This disagreement ultimately led to a heated argument. Chennai Shocker: Traffic Policeman, Boy, and His Mother Arrested Under POCSO Act for Sexually Assaulting 13-Year-Old Girl.

For the past five years, Rithika's husband, Jayakumar, had been staying separately in Vandavasi due to marital disputes. On Monday night, after a heated argument with her mother, Rithika stormed out of the house and called Shyam Kannan over. When he arrived and attempted to console her, Mythili confronted them, strongly objecting to their relationship. The tension quickly escalated, turning into a fierce confrontation. In a moment of uncontrollable rage, Shyam strangled the elderly woman, leading to her tragic death. Chennai Shocker: Man Switches Identity With Brother, Deceives Police for 20 Years Leading to Wrongful Conviction of Sibling in Tamil Nadu; Accused Finally Caught.

Following the incident, Shyam Kannan voluntarily turned himself in at the JJ Nagar police station, where he admitted to the crime. The police took him into custody and initiated legal proceedings against him. Meanwhile, Rithika has also been brought in for questioning as investigators seek to determine her role, if any, in the events leading up to the tragedy.

