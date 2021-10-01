Chennai, October 1: A woman was caught by the Chennai police when she was taking away her son from her estranged husband. Fatima allegedly abducted her child, Mohammad Siddique, with her friends' help on Wednesday night and was taking him to Tirunelveli. Their car was intercepted by the cops at Villupuram. While the police foiled the kidnapping bid, no arrest was made as the child's father Mohammad Ismail had withdrawn his complaint after learning about his estranged wife's involvement. Tamil Nadu: 19-Year-Old College Student Kidnapped for Ransom, Found Dead.

Siddique was playing outside his house in Chromepet area in Chennai when a car halted near him. He was called near the car. When he went there, the occupants took him inside and sped away, according to a report by Times of India. Siddique's friends informed his father Ismail and he along with a few locals visited ran to the Chromepet police station. Ismail lodged a complaint and demanded swift action. Chennai: Fearing Complications During Pregnancy, Woman Takes Pills To Abort Fetus, Dies.

A police team reached the spot from where Siddique was kidnapped and started checking CCTV footages for more clues. They found a footage showing the boy boarding the car. All the tollgates and check points were alerted about the vehicle. The police finally intercepted the vehicle at Villupuram. Fatima, who was inside the car, told cops that it was her son and she was taking him home. However, they were sent back to Chennai.

During the investigation, it came to light that Fatima and Ismail had separated seven years ago. Siddique was living with his father, while Fatima had moved in with her mother at Tirunelveli. Earlier, she had made a few attempts to bring her son home, but failed. Therefore, she allegedly decided to kidnap him. No case was registered as Ismail withdrew his complaint after his son was found.

