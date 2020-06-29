Raipur, June 29: There was high drama outside Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's residence in Raipur on Monday after a man tried to self-immolate. Police rescued the man and rushed him to a hospital. According to Raipur ASP Pankaj Chandra, the man is mentally unstable. Chhattisgarh: Intra-District, Inter-District Movements of Passenger Buses Allowed Amid Lockdown.

"A man, a resident of Telinsatti area of Dhamtari, today tried to self-immolate outside the Chief Minister's residence in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Police rescued and rushed him to a hospital. Dhamtari Police have informed us that he is mentally unstable," Chandra said.

ANI Tweet:

Meanwhile, earlier this month a security guard deployed at Chattisgarh CM's residence was found infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The security personnel was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh has till now reported 2,662 positive infection cases.

