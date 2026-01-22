India aims to double their lead in the IND vs NZ five-match T20I 2026 series as they take on New Zealand on 23 January at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. Following a dominant 48-run victory in the series opener at Nagpur—powered by a blistering 84 from Abhishek Sharma—Suryakumar Yadav’s side remains the firm favourite. For the visitors, the match is a vital opportunity to rectify their bowling discipline and level the series before heading to Guwahati for the third encounter. Samosa, Pop Corn, Momos and Other Food Prices Revealed For Fans Visiting Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026

Weather Forecast

The weather in Raipur is expected to be ideal for a full 40-over contest. Current forecasts indicate clear skies throughout the day with no chance of precipitation, ensuring that rain will not play spoilsport.

As the match is scheduled to begin at 19:00 local time, temperatures are expected to hover around 22°C at the start of play, gradually dropping to a cool 15°C by the late evening. Humidity levels will be moderate, but the absence of cloud cover suggests that a significant amount of dew may settle on the outfield during the second innings.

Raipur Weather Updates Live

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium Pitch Report For IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2026

The surface at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium is traditionally known for being flat and conducive to high-scoring games. The pitch offers a true bounce and good carry, allowing batters to play their shots with confidence.

However, the stadium features relatively large boundary dimensions compared to other Indian venues, which often brings spinners and defensive medium-pacers into the game. While the new ball might offer some slight assistance to seamers under the lights, the primary challenge for bowlers will be the dew factor. The team winning the toss is widely expected to bowl first, as the wet outfield typically makes it difficult for the defending side to grip the ball in the latter half of the match.

