Mumbai, November 2: In a shocking incident that took place in Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly died after he was branded with a 'hot trident by a healer in Bilaspur. As per reports, the 35-year-old villager allegedly died when the Baiga 'healer' branded him with a hot trident, which the healer claimed was part of his treatment to cure the man of his ailment.

According to a report in the Times of India, the healer, a ‘jhar-phoonk’ practitioner was arrested and booked for murder of the deceased man. The victim has been identified as Tekuram Nirmalkar, a resident of Masturi village. Reportedly, Nirmalkar was unwell for a long time. He was also admitted to three hospitals for treatment, however, his family did not find any improvement in his health. Telangana Shocker: Parents Hire Contract Killers To Get Alcoholic and Unemployed Son Murdered in Khammam.

Following this, they took Nirmalkar to Leela Rajak, a Baiga 'medicine man who stayed in nearby Junwani village. Parul Mathur, Bilaspur SSP said that the family took Nirmalkar to the baba on October 23. The SSP also said that in the villages, people still believe in such practices and that they trust such 'healers' more than medicine. Reports also suggest that the healer was well known as an ‘exorcist’, who wards off evil spirits.

The family of the deceased left him in Leela's hand, who allegedly branded him with a hot iron trident, the SSP said. Shockingly Nirmalkar died on October 31. The SSP said that the incident came to light when the family was preparing for his final rites. A person who was present for the funeral informed the cops, who immediately rushed to the spot and stopped the cremation. Cops said that there were 20 wounds due to branding of the hot iron on Nirmalkar's body. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Snake Bites Minor Boy in Jashpur, He Kills Reptile By Biting It Back (Watch Video).

When questioned, Nirmalkar's wife told cops that her husband's health worsened all of a sudden although he was treated in several hospitals. She said that when there were no signs of improvement, they took him to the healer. The 'healer' assured the family of making Nirmalkar recover from the illness. However, he died a week later. The police have now filed a case of murder against the Baiga healer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 02, 2022 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).