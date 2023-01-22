Raipur, January 22: In a shocking incident, a man in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district was arrested for hacking his wife to death, apparently because she was too drunk to wake up for work on Friday morning. The man is a farmer. The incident took place on Monday in Bakaruma village, around 100km from Raigarh town and 300km from Raipur.

TOI reported that the horrific crime was witnessed by the victim’s niece and she informed police after the woman’s death.The accused, Siyaram Sarathi, 46, returned home from a paddy centre to find his wife Neha, 35, asleep, say police. He tried to wake her but couldn’t as she was drunk. Bihar Shocker: Security Guard Gunned Down by Liquor Mafias at Fuel Station in Darbhanga; FIR Registered.

The couple had to go to the fields to work but Neha was too drunk to get out of bed, say police. After trying several times, when she did rouse, the couple got into a quarrel over Neha’s drinking habits. When she didn’t wake up, the husband accused her of heavy drinker and the duo fought with each other over drinking habits. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Government School Students Lock Up Teachers and Headmaster Over Non-Payment of Mid-Day Meal Allowances in Ballia, Probe Ordered.

Neha kept arguing while trying to get up, which infuriated Siyaram, who picked up an axe and attacked her, say police. Neha was severely injured but Siyaram left her bleeding and walked out to the fields. When he returned, she was in critical condition. Siyaram took her to a nearby hospital, where doctors referred to Raigarh District Hospital, where she died on Friday. After her death, the niece called police, who arrested Siyaram for murder.

The cops say Neha was his third wife, and the other two had died untimely deaths. Further investigation is underway and cops are investigating all angles in the murder.

