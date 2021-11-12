Jaipur, November 12: In a first, the Rajasthan Assembly will hold a children's session on November 14 with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as the chief guest. As there are 200 MLAs in the Assembly, 200 children have been invited for the session to be held in the Assembly auditorium on the occasion of Children's Day.

The invitees have already been briefed by the Assembly Speaker on the functioning of the Assembly like why the Leader of the Opposition asks questions. How do ministers have to answer? How does the Question Hour go? Who brings the adjournment motion in the house? Children’s Day 2021: Activities To Make the Day Memorable for Children This Bal Diwas on November 14.

An initiative of Assembly Speaker Dr C.P. Joshi, the programme aims at increasing political awareness and participation among the children. On December 25, 2020, Joshi also met the winners of Digital Bal Mela Season-1. Joshi also asked children, how should the government of the children be like? To answer this question, children made videos and shared them with him. Children’s Day Images & Bal Diwas HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Children’s Day 2021 With New WhatsApp Messages and Greetings Celebrating Chacha Nehru’s Birth Anniversary.

Like some other countries of the world, the political understanding of children should be respected in India. Society should know about the problems of children and the kind of solution going on in their mind, said an Assembly statement. The Speaker, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria and Rajasthan branch secretary of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association MLA Sanyam Lodha will address children on this occasion.

While Om Birla will inaugurate the special children's session, a part of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, at 11 a.m., the Speaker will deliver the welcome speech. Rajasthan is the only state in the country where there will be a children's session in the state's Legislative Assembly on Children's Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2021 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).