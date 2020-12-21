Ladakh, December 21: In a recent incident, two vehicles with Chinese soldiers crossed the Indian border and entered the Changthang area of Nyoma block in Leh district. According to a Times of India report, the Chinese soldiers, who were in civilian clothes, were objecting to the local nomads allowing their cattle to graze in the area.

However, they were forced to return after strong protests from the local residents, who also informed ITBP personnel in the area. The incident reportedly occurred four-five days back. India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Congress Urges Modi Government to Take Nation into Confidence and Address Concerns of People

Chinese Vehicles enter into Indian territory in Changthang

Ladakh: Chinese Vehicles Enter Into Indian Territory In Changthang. pic.twitter.com/bwLpxpWxh4 — Aabid Mir Magami عابد میر ماگامی (Athlete) (@AabidMagami) December 20, 2020

The video regarding the incident, which clearly shows the incursion by the Chinese soldiers into Indian territory, has gone viral which was filmed by the locals there. Changthang in Leh is mostly inhabited by Tibetan refugees and the land is home to the Changpa nomads.

