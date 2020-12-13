Lucknow, December 13: Within months of its launch, Uttar Pradesh Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG) has already reached out to about 3.50 Lakh girls (aged between 11 to 14 years) against a target of 5 Lakh in a year. The scheme is primarily providing them supplementary diet.

The broad objectives of SAG scheme in UP are to improve the nutritional, health and development status of girls and promote awareness of health, hygiene, nutrition and family care. Moreover, the scheme would also be providing them opportunities for learning life skills, going back to schools, help them in gaining a better understanding of social environment and take initiatives to become productive members of the society.

Under SAG, currently covering 53 districts, the food containing grains like millet, wheat, corn, black gram and Deshi Ghee is being provided to the girls as supplementary diets. Besides this, girls in the 22 districts are being provided with Daliya and Ladoo premix every month. In addition, the girls are also being given pills of iron, calcium, folic acid, vitamin C. etc.

During the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, the scheme is being carried out with the help of Self Help Groups (SHG) which are facilitating door-to-door services with the help of Anganwadi workers. They have been distributing dry ration like rice, pulses, lentils, skimmed milk powder, Deshi Ghee, etc. to the girls.

Besides this, over 1.67 Lakh Anganwadi centres and over 22,000 mini Anganwadi centres of 987 schemes under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) are being successfully operating in the state, focusing at the all round development of kids aged between six months to six years, pregnant women and midwives through various programmes.