New Delhi, July 20: All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria on Monday said community transmission of coronavirus (COVID-19) is happening at local level in hotspots, adding that there is not much evidence to suggest community transmission at the national level. Randeep Guleria added that the number of coronavirus cases is declining after reaching a peak in certain areas and at some places peak point is yet to come. India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Drops to 2.46%, Recovery Rate Inches Closer to 63%.

"There is not much evidence that there is community transmission happening at national level. But there are hotspots, even in cities where there is a spike of cases and it very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening," Guleria said. "Certain areas have hit their peak. Certain areas have yet to reach the peak. Cases are increasing in certain states. They will reach the peak a little later," he added. Effects of COVID-19 Will Continue to Surface Over the Next Decade, Says Market Research Firm Forrester.

His remarks came on a day when India recorded the highest single-day spike of 40,425 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, pushing its tally to 11,19,043. Of the total COVID-19 cases, 3,90,459 are active cases, while 27,497 patients have succumbed to the infection. The mortality rate has dropped to 2.46 percent. The recovery rate as of now is at 62.62 percent with 7,00,086 people having recuperated from the disease so far.

India once again crossed one lakh cases within three days. India crossed 10 lakh Covid-19 cases on July 17, and added another one lakh before July 20. India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,10,455 cases and 11,854 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,70,693 cases, and 2,481 deaths. With 1,22,793 cases and 3,628 fatalities, Delhi remained the third worst-hit city in the country.

