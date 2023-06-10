Ghaziabad, June 10: Many shocking revelations have come to the fore in the case pertaining to conversion through a gaming app in Ghaziabad. New WhatsApp chats between a cleric (maulavi) and a minor boy of a Jain community have surfaced that show how he was brainwashed through chats and motivated to adopt Islam.

The purported conversation happened in December 2022, in which the boy is told about the 'wudhu' (ablution) and Namaz time. In the chat, the student can be seen saying: "I am in school now... will not be able to offer Namaz", to which the cleric replies: "Today is Friday, it is very important to offer Friday prayer." Religious Conversion via Gaming App 'Fortnite': 'Tech-Savvy Accused' Shahnawaz Khan aka Baddo Absconding, Changing Locations Frequently Making It Difficult for Police To Trace.

The cleric -- identified as Abdul Rahman, was arrested in Ghaziabad for his alleged role in the religious conversion of at least four youth. The prime accused, Shahnawaz Khan a.k.a Baddo, a resident of Thane, is on the run. The police have launched a manhunt to nab him. Goa Religious Conversion Case: Pastor Domnic D’Souza Banned From Carrying Out Religious Activities.

The Ghaziabad Police have received information about the conversion of four minors from different parts of the country. One is from Faridabad, one from Chandigarh, and two are from Ghaziabad.

A four-member team of Ghaziabad Police has also been sent to Maharashtra to nab Khan. Khan's mother and brother are in constant touch with the police.

Meanwhile, the Ghaziabad Police have started probing the bank accounts of Khan, Rehman and the families of both individuals. About 20 bank accounts linked to them are being probed. The police have received Khan's bank transaction report of around 150 pages.

