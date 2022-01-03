More than 2,000 passengers on a Mumbai to Goa cruise liner began getting tested for Covid-19 on Sunday night after the state government didn't let them leave the ship in Goa after a crew member tested positive for coronavirus. All the passengers and crew members are now being tested and the infected crew member is under isolation on the ship. Bengaluru: Five Youths, Including 2 Women, Booked for Joyride During COVID-19 Night Curfew

According to a report in ‘Livehindustan’, the people on board have been instructed not to leave the ship before the result of their RT-PCR tests is declared. A medical team in PPE kits went on board to conduct RT-PCR tests of 2016 passengers and crew members. The ship, a Cordelia Cruises' Empress, had come from Mumbai and is currently near Mormugao Port cruise terminal. The Mumbai Port Trust did not allow the cruise to dock in Goa.

Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said, "After testing passengers for Covid-19, some tested positive. We have not allowed them to dock the ship. They have a tie-up with a private hospital for Covid testing, and we've told them to test all passengers for Covid-19 before they leave the ship." COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For 15–18 Age Group Starts Today, Here’s All You Need To Know

However as per a report Mormugao Port Trust and health officials said that only one crew member (and no passengers) tested positive via an antigen test while the ship was still on its way to Goa, with over 2000 passengers aboard. The antigen result is yet to be confirmed via an RT-PCR test.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2022 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).