Coronavirus Death Toll in India Rises to 33 After One More COVID-19 Patient Dies in Madhya Pradesh

Indore, March 30: One more person has succumbed to the novel Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh, taking the death toll to four in the state. The total number of COVID-19 cases in MP has risen to 47. The majority of the positive cases have been reported in Indore (27), followed by cities like Jabalpur- eight, Ujjain-five, Bhopal-three, and Shivpuri and Gwalior- two each. Walking from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh Amid Lockdown, 39-Year-Old Man Dies in Agra.

Earlier, a 38-year-old man who died in Ujjain three days ago tested positive for COVID-19 today. "We got a report from a lab of Indore-based Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College on Monday morning that the 38-year-old man had coronavirus infection," a Health Officer told news agency PTI.

PTI Tweet:

One more COVID-19 patient dies in MP; toll rises to 4: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2020

The other two deaths are a 65-year-old man from Indore and a woman from Ujjain. Earlier today, authorities confirmed eight new cases taking total cases in the state to 47. Meanwhile, India is under complete lockdown for 21-day to contain COVID-19 virus. Till now, 33 deaths have been reported in the country. There are 939 active cases, while total recovered patients are 99.